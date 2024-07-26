The Google Pixel 9 series has been described as serious competition to the Galaxy S24, and although the official release isn’t until mid-August, information has been steadily leaking in recent months.

In a teaser video for the Google Pixel 9 Pro, a phone user is asked by Gemini – one of the multimodal large language models developed by Google DeepMind – in an on-screen graphic: “Hello, how may I help you today?”

The user responds with: “Write me a breakup letter. Tell them l’ve found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, ‘Dear Old Phone’.”

Subtlety is lacking, but the point is made.

Reports suggest all phones in the Pixel 9 range will use Samsung’s M14 display material in the make-up of their Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) screens, which means a brighter viewing experience.

The Pixel 9 base model is said to have 1,800 nits (a nit is a unit of brightness), compared to the Pixel 8’s 1,600 nits. The 9 Pro is said to have 2,050 nits.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s resolution is said to be 1,280 x 2,856 for 494ppi, with the Pixel 9’s 1,080 x 2,424 and 425ppi.

A TT Technology video using a Google Pixel 9 shows a person pointing a phone out an office window at a seemingly generic scene of the rooftops of buildings and asking “What neighborhood do you think I’m in?”

The spoken response is: “This appears to be the Kings Cross area of London. It is known for its railway station and transportation connections.”

The person then swivels around pointing the phone at the office and asks it if it remembers where her glasses are. “Yes I do,” the phone responds. “Your glasses were on the desk near a red apple.”

Spoiler alert: The glasses were indeed near the red apple. Pixel 9 is watching …