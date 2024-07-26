HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter…

Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter…

By | 26 Jul 2024

The Google Pixel 9 series has been described as serious competition to the Galaxy S24, and although the official release isn’t until mid-August, information has been steadily leaking in recent months.

In a teaser video for the Google Pixel 9 Pro, a phone user is asked by Gemini – one of the multimodal large language models developed by Google DeepMind – in an on-screen graphic: “Hello, how may I help you today?”

The user responds with: “Write me a breakup letter. Tell them l’ve found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, ‘Dear Old Phone’.”

Subtlety is lacking, but the point is made.

Reports suggest all phones in the Pixel 9 range will use Samsung’s M14 display material in the make-up of their Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) screens, which means a brighter viewing experience.

Images of the new range of Google Pixel 9 phones. Photo: TT Technology / Google.

The Pixel 9 base model is said to have 1,800 nits (a nit is a unit of brightness), compared to the Pixel 8’s 1,600 nits. The 9 Pro is said to have 2,050 nits.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s resolution is said to be 1,280 x 2,856 for 494ppi, with the Pixel 9’s 1,080 x 2,424 and 425ppi.

A TT Technology video using a Google Pixel 9 shows a person pointing a phone out an office window at a seemingly generic scene of the rooftops of buildings and asking “What neighborhood do you think I’m in?” 

The spoken response is: “This appears to be the Kings Cross area of London. It is known for its railway station and transportation connections.”

The person then swivels around pointing the phone at the office and asks it if it remembers where her glasses are. “Yes I do,” the phone responds. “Your glasses were on the desk near a red apple.”

Spoiler alert: The glasses were indeed near the red apple. Pixel 9 is watching …



About Post Author
You may also like
Google Pizel 9 phones
Taiwan Regulator Leaks Google Pixel 9 Series Specs
Pixel 9 Pro Fold Tipped To Be Google’s Next Foldable
Google Pixel 9 Could Gain Satellite SOS Feature
Android 15 Helps Find Lost Pixel 9 Even When Off
Google Pixel 9 Leaked
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s Android 15 Edges Closer As Beta Set To Start
Latest News
/
July 26, 2024
/
OpenAI Search Engine SearchGPT (Image: Sourced from OpenAI website)
OpenAI Takes Google Head-On with New Search Engine
Latest News
/
July 26, 2024
/
Different Strokes For Chinese Folks
Latest News
/
July 26, 2024
/
Sonos CEO Finally Admits The Company Screwed Up With Dodgy App Release
Latest News
/
July 26, 2024
/
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max camera (Image: Sourced from Apple Website)
Further Details Emerge Of Samsung’s iPhone Camera Development
Latest News
/
July 26, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s Android 15 Edges Closer As Beta Set To Start
Latest News
/
July 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s Android 15 beta with One UI 7 is reportedly due to start rolling out in the coming days. Android...
Read More