Home > Latest News > David Jones Posts $74M Loss as Anchorage Seeks Financial Lifeline

David Jones Posts $74M Loss as Anchorage Seeks Financial Lifeline

By | 6 Jun 2025

Department store giant David Jones has plunged into the red, posting a $74.4 million loss for the year ending June 2024, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The figures, quietly filed with corporate regulators, reveal mounting pressure as private equity owner Anchorage Capital Partners scrambles to find financial support.

The loss marks a stark reversal from a $289 million profit recorded in the five months to July 2023.

Despite positive cash flow of $49.6 million, David Jones warned of potential funding shortfalls, partially addressed by a $190 million debt facility secured in October, mostly from distressed asset specialist Gordon Brothers.

Anchorage, which acquired David Jones from South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings in 2022, declined to clarify whether new funding, estimated at around $40 million, will come from this facility or elsewhere, the AFR said.

A spokesperson said the firm is working on a “new capital structure” to support David Jones’ transformation, citing investments in new technology and a recent partnership announcement with Qantas.

David Jones, Australia’s oldest department store, continues to fight retail challenges including increased online competition and the rise of standalone luxury brand stores.

CEO Scott Fyfe acknowledged the tough trading environment but remained cautiously optimistic, noting improved consumer sentiment in May following recent interest rate cuts.

Anchorage’s retail track record has raised eyebrows following the collapse of Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics, another Gordon Brothers-backed venture. Meanwhile, key Anchorage staff including Beau Dixon and COO Ben Ware recently departed.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Big Retailers Fighting Back Against Damaging Labor Policies In OZ & UK
Millions Of Dodgy Lid Stanley Mugs Recalled Due To Users Being Burnt
David Jones Looks To Refinance $190 Million Loan
David Jones Boss Optimistic About Consumer Spending, To Launch New App
OZ Customers Want More Discounts Than Ever Before
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

New SmartHouse Magazine “Thin Is In” Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Casio G-Shock Sea of Stars Series Features Bioluminescent Plankton-Inspired Glow
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Apple Set to Launch 45W MagSafe Charger Alongside iPhone 17
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Dirac Live Room Correction Now Available for Marantz MODEL M1 and Denon Home Amp
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New SmartHouse Magazine “Thin Is In” Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
After years of watching notebook manufacturers perfect the art of ultra-thin design while delivering premium performance, the smartphone industry has...
Read More