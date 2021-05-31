David Jones has ended its partnership with BP Petrol stations, in a move it refers to as “streamlining its food business.”

The 35 dual-branded BP/David Jones sites in Sydney and Melbourne will revert back to being BP stores, but will “continue to offer a wide range of distinctive, fresh and high-quality products,” according to the petrol giant.

David Jones and BP were both impacted by COVID-19, however the dual branding exercise appeared to remain strong, with 21 dual-branded stores opening between last August in the end of 2020.

At the time, David Jones Food managing director, Pieter de Wet gushed: “We have been delighted with the performance of our 10 trial stores in Victoria and New South Wales, and the feedback and response from our customers has been very positive. David Jones and bp are two iconic brands that share complimentary skills and similar service values, and we work extremely well together.”

Less than a year since that announcement, the partnership is over, following a review by David Jones of its food strategy.

“David Jones and bp have agreed their pilot convenience partnership will end in the coming months,” said a David Jones spokesperson.

“This follows a strategic review by David Jones of our food business to focus exclusively on bespoke Food Hall experiences at our Elizabeth Street and Bondi Junction locations, and premium pantry and seasonal gifting ranges in-store and online.

“All 35-existing dual-branded David Jones-bp locations will transition to a new-look bp convenience offer. David Jones remains committed to delivering an exceptional food range reflective of our customers’ needs and preferences while reducing cost and enhancing overall business performance.”

Although David Jones are pulling out, it seems BP are determined to carry on.

“BP remains committed to delivering the best possible experience for our customers and will continue to actively pursue our strategy of transforming retail convenience and putting customers at the heart of everything we do.

“We know the needs of consumers are changing and we are excited by the growth opportunity this presents for BP in Australia. A differentiated offer which is delivered well clearly resonates with our customers, who lead busy lives and want easy access to healthy and delicious food, alongside BP’s other high-quality products and fuel offers.”