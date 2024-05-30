HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 30 May 2024
David Beckham partners with Bowers & Wilkins (Image: Supplied by Bowers & Wilkins)

David Beckham has signed on to become the latest face of British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins.

Bowers & Wilkins characterises it as a “long-term partnership” that will kick off with a new campaign around the its noise-cancelling wireless headphones, the Px8.

The Px8 was launched in Australia in 2022, and make use of the same premium active noise cancelling technology found in the Px7 S2, combined with brand new bespoke 40mm Carbon Cone drivers designed after the company’s 700 Series range of loudspeakers.

Noise cancelling is delivered via six high-performance microphones, with two to measure drive unit output, two to react to ambient noise, and two for voice clarity during calls with enhanced noise suppression.

In Australia, the flagship headphones are available at prices starting from A$994.

Speaking on the latest partnership between himself and the audio brand, Beckham said, “I’ve been a fan of Bowers & Wilkins for years and a proud owner of many of its products. Performance and design have always been important to me, which is why this partnership felt like such a natural fit.

“Music has always played a huge role in my life. I can hear a track and remember exactly where I was and what I was doing. In our family, whenever special moments happen, there’s always a song to go with them.”

The news of Beckham partnering with Bowers & Wilkins comes in the same week when it was confirmed that the former England footballer had signed up as a global ambassador for AliExpress, the online retail platform owned by Alibaba.

Other brands that Beckham has struck deals with include suit maker Hugo Boss, air fryer maker SharkNinja, Tudor watches, Tempur mattresses, Unicef, and Nespresso coffee machines, among others.

Reportedly, in 2022, Authentic Brands – a US-based global brand owner, development and entertainment company – paid around A$384.57 million for a 55 per cent stake in DB Ventures, David Beckham’s brand management firm.



