Data Collection Central To Retailers’ App Strategy

By | 20 Sep 2022

New data from Kantar and Google shows that first-party data collection is a core strategy for 86 per cent of retailers.

Retailers are increasingly offering better value, loyalty programs and exclusive savings in order to snare customers to their apps.

Google and Kantar surveyed 155 retail mobile app decision makers, across eight markets.

They found that “building first-party data to deepen the relationship with customers” was one of three main priorities when building their app strategies.

“Omnichannel functionality to meet consumer needs” and “promotion to drive usage and engagement” were the two other main concerns.

Luckily for retailers with data collection front-of-mind, the survey also shows around 90 per cent of consumers are willing to share personal information if the incentives are there.


