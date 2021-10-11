HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Daikin Building Air Cons That Are Free of Rare Earths

Daikin Building Air Cons That Are Free of Rare Earths

By | 11 Oct 2021

A Japanese company is about to build an air conditioner that is free of rare earths.
Darkin said that it would stop using rare-earth metals in its ACs by 2025 to avoid rising cost and potential procurement issues with China who controls the world’s rare-earth supplies.
It said it was doing away on its reliance on the supply to avoid being unable to source from China in the future.

Darkin which is involved in building air conditioners from start to finish said it recently discovered a way to cut the usage or rare earths by at least 95 per cent. 
Some of these products using rare-earth-free motors would be launched next year, the company said. 
On price, Darkin vowed to keep the cost of the rare-earth free motors ACs lower or the same as its current line of production.
This will help the company stabilise earnings since production costs will be immune to rare-earth price swings. 

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Sorcery: New Wind-Free Air Conditioners
Midea Crowdfunds Ahead Of Oz Expansion
Aldi Special Buys Keep It Cool
LG Unveils First Voice-Activated AC Range
LG Take On Samsung With New Smart Appliances
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BlueAnt’s X4 Party Speaker Is Just What We Need Right Now
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
Instagram Urges Teen Users To Take A Break
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
TCL Teams With Activision For Call Of Duty TV Partnership
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
Lenovo Leads As PC Market Thrives, Despite Shortages
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
New Shape 6K Panasonic LUMIX Camera
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BlueAnt’s X4 Party Speaker Is Just What We Need Right Now
Latest News
/
October 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Available for pre-order today and in Telstra stores tomorrow, the new BlueAnt XR Bluetooth wireless party speaker isn’t just lightweight...
Read More