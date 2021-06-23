D-Link will unveil its latest networking technologies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

D-Link’s 5G Private Network, Nuclias Connect, Nuclias Cloud, and Smart Home solutions are “specifically designed to support this new era of connectivity.”

An alternative to fixed broadband, 5G Fixed Wireless Access offers a high bandwidth, low latency connection at a lower cost for ISPs. D-Link will present its technologies, including a new 5G Gateway that offers high security and reliability aimed at addressing wireless communication requirements for industry.

D-Link’s Nuclias Connect is the company’s on-premise network management: a highly secure system that builds into a company’s existing IT infrastructure, compatible with D-Link’s many devices, such as Smart Switches and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points. Nuclias Connect comes with easy multi-site management, and advanced analytics.

Nuclias Cloud is a cost-effective solution to remote work hassles, allowing cloud-managed networks to be easily maintained, scaled, and securing accessed. It allows privilege-based access control, and role allocation, and is compatible with D-Link’s new Cloud-managed SD-WAN Gateway.

D-Link will also showcase its range of Smart Home solutions, including Smart Surveillance Cameras, a Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter, the AI Series, and the new 5G/LTE Outdoor CPE.

MWC runs from Monday, 28 June through to Thursday, July 1.