D-Link has launched a new portable plug-in Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 mesh extender, which it says will rid the home of wi-fi dead zones.

The new DAP-X1860 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender can plug into any standard power socket, and its built-in Smart Signal Indicator shows where the strongest and weakest wi-fi signals are in the home for optimum placement.

According to D-Link, the extender provides fast dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with up to 1.8Gbps speed, smart roaming, and easy setup through the D-Link wi-fi app.

“The DAP-X1860, built with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh technology, easily pairs with a compatible D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh Router to create a seamless whole-home Mesh network built on industry-standard Mesh technology.

“This Mesh network cleverly shares the same name as your existing network and allows you to enjoy a seamless Wi-Fi experience throughout your entire home,” the manufacturer said.

The DAP-X1860 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender is on sale now for $229.95 AUD through D-Link and authorised partners and retailers.