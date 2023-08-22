HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > D-Link Releases New “Durable” Industrial Gigabit Switches

D-Link Releases New “Durable” Industrial Gigabit Switches

By | 22 Aug 2023

D-Link Australia and New Zealand has released its new unmanaged DIS-F100G Series including the Layer 2 Smart Managed DIS-F200G Series and the DIS Series of Industrial Gigabit Long Reach PoE+ Switches both featuring Long Reach PoE support.

D-Link claims the new switches offer “reliability and durability”, will stay running during a power failure and are well-suited for indoor and outdoor Industrial network applications such as warehousing, factory automation, intelligent transportation systems.

DIS-F200G-10PS-E 10-Port Gigabit Industrial Smart Managed PoE+ Switch with 8 Long Range PoE+ ports and 2 SFP ports

In a press release, D-Link said the switches “accommodate such deployments, the new DIS-F100G and DIS-F200G Series Switches are housed in a highly durable, industrial-grade enclosure with IP40 ingress protection. Their fan-less energy-efficient design and robust housing enable operation in harsh environments with wide operating temperatures. For optimal reliability, the DIS Series provides cold start capability in environments with temperatures as low as -40°C with full-load operation at up to 75°C.”

The DIS-F100G-6PS-E has a recommended retail price AU$399.95 and NZ$499.99 and the DIS-F100G-10PS-E has a recommended retail price AU$559.95 and NZ$699.99. For specs, see below.



