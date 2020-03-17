HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
D-Link Launches McAfee-Protected Mesh

D-Link Launches McAfee-Protected Mesh

By | 17 Mar 2020
The D-Link COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates the McAfee Secure Home Platform.

D-Link has launched its new wi-fi mesh system protected by McAfee, which it says offers security for all devices connected to the network.

The D-Link COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates the McAfee Secure Home Platform, which according to D-Link provides “automatic, comprehensive protection for all connected devices at the Router level, so that consumers can feel safe and protected from cyber threats”.

The platform uses McAfee’s Global Threat Intelligence database, which detects and prevents malicious connections and attacks in real time using machine learning technology; McAfee’s protection also includes McAfee LiveSafe, which allows McAfee software to be installed on mobile devices.

The D-Link COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System is available now from D-Link and its associated distributors and resellers across Australia (RRP AUD$499.95) and New Zealand (RRP $549.99).

