D-Link ANZ has launched the new Aquila Pro AI M30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi mesh router / add on unit.

It can be used as a standalone high speed AX3000 mesh router, or can be integrated with the recently launched Aquila Pro M30 2-Pack and 3-Pack systems, increasing signal coverage and usability.

The new single unit allows users to futureproof their network and expand coverage by adding as many Aquila Pro AI devices as they need to create a whole home mesh Wi-Fi network.

The single unit employs MIT (Made in Taiwan) technology, which features built in AI algorithms, accommodating five internal antennas, which provides three-dimensional 360 degree coverage.

It has a unique antenna array design to extend stronger Wi-Fi signals, boosting coverage, eliminating dead zones.

It provides coverage up to 260 square metres, whereas the 2-Pack covers up to 465 square metres, and the 3-Pack covers up to 650 square metres.

It’s powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, and can deliver speeds up to 3Gbps in every configuration. It has a Gigabit Internet WAN port, and four Gigabit LAN ports that support wired devices including smart TVs.

The AI technology employed includes an AI Wi-Fi Optimiser, AI Mesh Optimiser, and AI Traffic Optimiser.

The traffic optimiser guarantees uninterrupted 4K / 8K video streaming and video calling.

It boasts the latest WPA3 encryption and ETSI EN 303 645 standards, offering parental controls and separate guest networks.

It has an easy setup and management design, via the Aquila Pro AI app. The AI assistant monitors performance and provides weekly reports on demand.

The Aquila Pro AI M30 mesh systems are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

These mesh systems are available in Australia now from the official D-Link website and all authorised D-Link retailers, either as a standalone router / add on unit, a 2-Pack, or a 3-Pack.

The standalone router / add on unit is retailing for A$279.95, the 2-Pack is retailing for A$399.95, and the 3-Pack is retailing for A$549.95.