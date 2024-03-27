HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > D-Link Launches AI-Powered Wi-Fi 6 Standalone Mesh Router

D-Link Launches AI-Powered Wi-Fi 6 Standalone Mesh Router

By | 27 Mar 2024

D-Link ANZ has launched the new Aquila Pro AI M30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi mesh router / add on unit.

It can be used as a standalone high speed AX3000 mesh router, or can be integrated with the recently launched Aquila Pro M30 2-Pack and 3-Pack systems, increasing signal coverage and usability.

The new single unit allows users to futureproof their network and expand coverage by adding as many Aquila Pro AI devices as they need to create a whole home mesh Wi-Fi network.

The single unit employs MIT (Made in Taiwan) technology, which features built in AI algorithms, accommodating five internal antennas, which provides three-dimensional 360 degree coverage.

It has a unique antenna array design to extend stronger Wi-Fi signals, boosting coverage, eliminating dead zones.

It provides coverage up to 260 square metres, whereas the 2-Pack covers up to 465 square metres, and the 3-Pack covers up to 650 square metres.

It’s powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, and can deliver speeds up to 3Gbps in every configuration. It has a Gigabit Internet WAN port, and four Gigabit LAN ports that support wired devices including smart TVs.

The AI technology employed includes an AI Wi-Fi Optimiser, AI Mesh Optimiser, and AI Traffic Optimiser.

The traffic optimiser guarantees uninterrupted 4K / 8K video streaming and video calling.

It boasts the latest WPA3 encryption and ETSI EN 303 645 standards, offering parental controls and separate guest networks.

It has an easy setup and management design, via the Aquila Pro AI app. The AI assistant monitors performance and provides weekly reports on demand.

The Aquila Pro AI M30 mesh systems are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

These mesh systems are available in Australia now from the official D-Link website and all authorised D-Link retailers, either as a standalone router / add on unit, a 2-Pack, or a 3-Pack.

The standalone router / add on unit is retailing for A$279.95, the 2-Pack is retailing for A$399.95, and the 3-Pack is retailing for A$549.95.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
D-Link Appoints Dynamic Supplies As New NZ Distributor
D-Link Releases New “Durable” Industrial Gigabit Switches
D-Link Launches First Eco-Friendly Router
D-Link Launches Aquila Pro AI Wi-Fi 6E Router Series
D-Link Launches D-View 8 Network Management System
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dell Slashes 13,000 Jobs, Double Predictions As Shares Surge 25%
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
LG Reveals New Colour For French Door Refrigerator
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
SVS’s Ultra Evolution Speakers Begin Shipping
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
Vinyl Records Outsell CDs For Second Time
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dell Slashes 13,000 Jobs, Double Predictions As Shares Surge 25%
Latest News
/
March 27, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell has slash thousands of employees from their payroll, despite their shares surging over 25% recently, the number is double...
Read More