Home > Latest News > Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

By | 5 Sep 2024

Cygnett an Australian Company is using IFA 2024 Europe’s biggest CE trade show in Berlin to introduce new products specifically designed for hybrid working.

Among the products set to be revealed is their new range of Australian-designed Qi2.0 wireless charging solutions that the Melbourne based Company claims delivers simplicity, functionality, and a sleek new design.

Among the new products is the Cygnett ChargeBase 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station that delivers Qi2.0 15W wireless charging to power-up all your Apple devices in one place.

Made from premium stainless steel with a durable coated finish, the ChargeBase 3-in-1 has a weighted base to ensure stability and an 80-degree swivel head so you can have your phone on the perfect viewing angle. A wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable is included.

The ChargeBase is also available as a 2-in-1 or single Qi2.0 wireless charging solution and will be sold by major CE retailers in Australia, NZ, UK, Middle East and Asia.
Stock is expected to arrive in-store at the end of September.

The ChargeBase Range includes the following models.:
• ChargeBase Qi2.0 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger (AU RRP $219.95)
• ChargeBase Qi2.0 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger (AU RRP $149.95)
• ChargePuck Qi2.0 Magnetic Wireless Charger (AU RRP $59.95)

“For many consumers, aesthetics is just as important as functionality when making purchasing decisions. The mess of tangled cables and cluttered spaces is giving way to sleek, efficient, and wireless solutions that align with modern living needs”, says Jason Carrington, Cygnett CEO.

Unlike traditional wireless chargers, Cygnett management claim that they recognised the opportunity for a wireless charging solution that would fit multiple scenarios.

This led to the design inclusion of a modular charging “puck” that can be easily removed from the charging station and used to help charge a phone throughout the day.

“Cygnett’s one puck, many applications solution brings a unique option for charging multiple devices in a world where hybrid working, commuting, recreation, and travel demand ever-increasing needs for digital power. Creating a modular puck paves the way for a range of future complimentary ecosystem products (e.g. car mounts, bedside holders)”, claims Alistair Chisholm, Cygnett Head of Product Design.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
IFA 2024: Cygnett Targets Smart Travellers With New Accessories
IFA 2024: Cygnett Launch Five New Magnetic Power Banks
EXCLUSIVE: Cygnett Announces Major Restructure
Should JB Hi Fi Be Copying Aldi Specials?
Is It Time That Local Authorities Move On Apple In An Effort To Stop Their Monopoly Practises?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA 2024: Cygnett Targets Smart Travellers With New Accessories
Latest News
/
September 5, 2024
/
Dell XPS 13 with an Intel processor
Dell Announces Copilot+ PCs With Intel And Snapdragon X Plus Processors
Latest News
/
September 5, 2024
/
Eight Years Of Work Obliterated As Sony’s Concord Crashes
Latest News
/
September 5, 2024
/
ACCC Clears Optus-TPG Network Sharing Deal
Latest News
/
September 5, 2024
/
Powerbeats Pro 2
Beats Teases The Powerbeats Pro 2
Latest News
/
September 5, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA 2024: Cygnett Targets Smart Travellers With New Accessories
Latest News
/
September 5, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian company Cygnett has unveiled a brand-new range of travel accessories which will be showcased at the IFA Berlin 2024...
Read More