Cygnett's Boost Power Bank V4 Range Offers Uninterrupted Battery Power

Cygnett’s Boost Power Bank V4 Range Offers Uninterrupted Battery Power

By | 26 Feb 2024

Cygnett has announced Boost, the fourth generation of its Power Bank family, for those on the go that require uninterrupted battery power for their devices.

Designed and developed locally in Australia, Cygnett Boost Power Banks are available in green, black, white, and red, and offer 5,000 mAh (5K), 10,000 mAh (10K), and 20,000 mAh (20K) battery capacities.

The 5K model allows for dual charging, enabling simultaneous charging of two devices on the go, while the 10K and 20K models can charge three devices simultaneously.

“We (Cygnett) understand the demands of staying connected. Boost is meticulously crafted to ensure that you never have to worry about running out of battery power again, whether you’re traveling, commuting, or simply on-the-go,” said Cygnett’s Head of Product Matt Horsten.

With safety and reliability of prime importance, the Boost Power Banks have undergone 351 compliance, safety, and performance tests, backed up with a two-year warranty across the entire range.

Boost’s aperture design and lanyard makes it lightweight and portable.

It features a larger digital display to ensure that users can see precisely how much power they have left on their device and when the power bank is back to 100% after charging.

Boost can be found in-stores at JB-HIFI, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, and other leading retailers, as well as online on www.cygnett.com.

Pricing for the Cygnett Boost Power Bank range starts from $44.95.



