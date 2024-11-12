Cygnett has gone back to the market in an effort to get consumers who purchased their recalled MagMove 5K Power Bank to recall the product after a slow response to an original recall.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commissions Product Safety officials claim that the power bank may overheat and catch fire.

I must admit, I have had one of these products on my desk for nine months without any issues, and there have been no signs of excessive heat to what we have some with some mobiles, Apple phones and other products that have not been recalled.

Jason Carrington the CEO of Cygnett whose Company has proactively moved to prompt more calls of the device said,” As a business that prioritises consumer safety and product reliability and quality, we are not satisfied with the return rate of the recalled MagMove Power Bank to date”.

“In order to accelerate the return rate, we have decided to amplify reach of the recall message by running a radio advertisement and expanding our digital media recall awareness campaign. This initiative is driven by our commitment to safety by remaining proactive and responsive as possible. We are thankful to our retail partners who have been incredibly supportive throughout the recall process”

The popular product was sold at the following retailers.

• JB HiFi

• Officeworks,

• Harvey Norman

• Telstra

• Optus

• The Good Guys

• Aelia

• Relay

• Tech2Go

• Newslink

• WH Smith