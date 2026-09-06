Cygnett is expanding its Australian charging line-up with a new generation of power banks and wireless charging stands, putting a stronger focus on battery safety, travel compliance and more affordable Qi2 charging.

The Melbourne-based accessories brand will launch new Semi-Solid-State power banks in October, while also introducing ten CCC-certified power bank models and a pair of foldable ChargeFold wireless charging stands priced below $100.

The new SlimSafe and SafePWR power banks use Semi-Solid-State battery technology, which replaces much of the liquid electrolyte used in conventional lithium-ion cells with a gel-like material.

The design is intended to improve internal stability while reducing the amount of flammable liquid inside the battery. Cygnett says this can make the cells less vulnerable to leakage, swelling, overheating and thermal events under stress, although the technology does not remove battery risk entirely.

The SlimSafe range includes 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh magnetic power banks. Both support up to 15W wireless charging and up to 20W through USB-C, while allowing two devices to be charged at once.

The SlimSafe 5K will be priced at $79.95, while the SlimSafe 10K will cost $99.95.

Cygnett is also launching the SafePWR 10K, which combines a 10,000mAh Semi-Solid-State battery with an integrated 20cm braided USB-C cable. It delivers up to 20W total output and will be priced at $99.95.

The company is separately adding China Compulsory Certification, commonly known as CCC or 3C certification, to ten existing power banks across its Encore, ChargePro, HighPWR, Boost, Pocket and MagSlim ranges.

The certification is particularly relevant for Australians travelling within China. Since 28 June 2025, passengers have been prohibited from carrying power banks without a clearly visible CCC mark, with an unclear mark, or from affected recalled batches on domestic flights in mainland China.

Cygnett’s CCC-certified line-up includes the Encore 65W 20K and 45W 10K, ChargePro Gen 2 45W 20K and 35W 10K, HighPWR Gen 2 165W 27K, HighPWR Gen 1 148W 27K, Boost 4S 20W 20K and 10K, Pocket Gen 3 30W 20K and MagSlim Magnetic Wireless 10K.

All ten certified models are expected to be available in Australian stores before Christmas.

Cygnett is also expanding its wireless charging range with the ChargeFold 2-in-1 and ChargeFold 3-in-1 charging stands, both of which support up to 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.

The ChargeFold 3-in-1 is aimed primarily at Apple users and can simultaneously charge a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Its magnetic phone mount delivers up to 25W, while a rotating watch puck and adjustable phone position allow the stand to be configured for desks or bedside use.

It also includes semiconductor cooling designed to help manage heat during charging. The ChargeFold 3-in-1 will cost A$99.95.

The $79.95 ChargeFold 2-in-1 supports compatible Apple, Samsung and other Android smartphones, alongside wireless earbuds. It can deliver up to 25W to a phone and 5W to earbuds, while a side USB-C port can provide another 5W for a small third device such as a smartwatch.

Both ChargeFold models can fold down into compact charging pads and include a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable.

The ChargeFold range will arrive in Australia from late September, followed by the SlimSafe and SafePWR models in October. The products will be sold through retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and Telstra, as well as airport retailers and Cygnett’s online store.

The releases give Australian retailers a broader charging range heading into the Christmas period, spanning entry-level multi-device Qi2 charging through to higher-capacity travel power banks and newer battery technologies aimed at addressing growing consumer concerns around lithium-ion safety.