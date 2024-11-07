Home > Latest News > Cygnett And Luxury Escapes Forge Oz Travel-Tech Alliance

Cygnett And Luxury Escapes Forge Oz Travel-Tech Alliance

By | 7 Nov 2024

When you’re on holiday, running out of battery on your phone can be a pain. Especially if the battery dips to one per cent just as the sun is setting against a riotous mauve, orange and pink sky, the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

Portable chargers and other travel accessories that help keep the phone, tablet, laptop and other devices pinging have been around for some years, but the fact is if you go away without the gear, you may shed a tear.

 

Some of Cygnett’s range of travel products.

 

To this end, two Australian companies have teamed up, with Cygnett cutting a deal with travel company Luxury Escapes to showcase its latest range of portable chargers and travel tech accessories to holidaymakers.

“From the frequent flyer to the weekend road tripper, travel heightens our dependency on staying connected and continues to be a primary catalyst for consumers purchasing tech accessories,” said Jason Carrington, Cygnett CEO.

 

Amsterdam to Budapest cruise with Luxury Escapes.

He said the partnership with Luxury Escapes “enables Cygnett to integrate the brand and new travel products into real life travel stories and experiences that resonate with the modern traveller”. 

Adam Schwab, Co-Founder and CEO of Luxury Escapes – which, according to its website, has more than seven million members globally – said the partnership “aligns perfectly with Luxury Escapes’ passion for combining innovation and technology with travel”.

Cygnett’s travel range includes power banks, wall chargers, Bluetooth travel tags, waterproof phone pouches, selfie sticks, adaptors and a foldable solar panel.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
IFA 2024: Cygnett Targets Smart Travellers With New Accessories
Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working
IFA 2024: Cygnett Launch Five New Magnetic Power Banks
EXCLUSIVE: Cygnett Announces Major Restructure
Should JB Hi Fi Be Copying Aldi Specials?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Belkin’s Affordable New Range Of Buds And Over-Ears
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE:QLD Chief Judge Stops Trial Of Industry Executive Charged With Rape Of 12 Year Old
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
Amazon Stock Climbs To Record Highs After US Election
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
Paris Hilton The Face Of Limited Edition Hot Pink Razr 50 Ultra
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
Hardwired: Arlo Expands Outdoor Floodlight Security Camera Range
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Belkin’s Affordable New Range Of Buds And Over-Ears
Latest News
/
November 7, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Belkin has announced an expansion of its audio range in Australia, led by the SoundForm ClearFit open-ear wireless earbuds. The...
Read More