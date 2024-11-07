When you’re on holiday, running out of battery on your phone can be a pain. Especially if the battery dips to one per cent just as the sun is setting against a riotous mauve, orange and pink sky, the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

Portable chargers and other travel accessories that help keep the phone, tablet, laptop and other devices pinging have been around for some years, but the fact is if you go away without the gear, you may shed a tear.

To this end, two Australian companies have teamed up, with Cygnett cutting a deal with travel company Luxury Escapes to showcase its latest range of portable chargers and travel tech accessories to holidaymakers.

“From the frequent flyer to the weekend road tripper, travel heightens our dependency on staying connected and continues to be a primary catalyst for consumers purchasing tech accessories,” said Jason Carrington, Cygnett CEO.

He said the partnership with Luxury Escapes “enables Cygnett to integrate the brand and new travel products into real life travel stories and experiences that resonate with the modern traveller”.

Adam Schwab, Co-Founder and CEO of Luxury Escapes – which, according to its website, has more than seven million members globally – said the partnership “aligns perfectly with Luxury Escapes’ passion for combining innovation and technology with travel”.

Cygnett’s travel range includes power banks, wall chargers, Bluetooth travel tags, waterproof phone pouches, selfie sticks, adaptors and a foldable solar panel.