HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cybercriminal Claims They Hacked Into Apple And AMD Days Apart

Cybercriminal Claims They Hacked Into Apple And AMD Days Apart

By | 24 Jun 2024

Just last week, cybercriminal Intelbroker claimed they hacked into AMD. Now they are claiming they also hacked into Apple, sharing some internal source code.

Apple has yet to comment, however, according to the hacking forum the code was posted on, Intelbroker states Apple suffered a data breach which caused the exposing of source code for some internal tools.

These tools included AppleConnect-SSO and Apple-HWE-Confluence-Advanced. There’s been no news surrounding customer data being leaked, however, this could still impact Apple.

According to 9to5Mac, AppleConnect-SSO is an authentication tool used by Apple. It allows employees to access internal applications.

Reportedly, it’s similar to Apple ID, but for internal use and doesn’t provide access to email addresses. Additionally, it’s claimed to be built into tools used by Apple Store employees, including Concierge and EasyPay.

Reports suggest Apple-HWE-Confluence-Advanced is most likely used for internal information sharing.

It remains unclear if Intelbroker wants to try to sell the data or not. Leaking the source code should have a limited impact on the operations of Apple, however, if the wrong hands get a hold of it, threat actors could find areas to exploit, causing damage.

Since Apple has yet to comment on the breach or extent of it, there’s a possibility the claims by Intelbroker are false.

These attackers also recently hacked into AMD and claimed they obtained the plans for future AMD products, customer information, and employee details.

AMD has admitted the data breach happened but hinted that the extent is not nearly as bad as it sounds. The concerns surrounding customer data, however, remain unaddressed.

The company said, “Based on our investigation, we believe a limited amount of information related to specifications used to assemble certain AMD products was accessed on a third-party vendor site. We do not believe this data breach will have a material impact on our business or operations.”



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Intelligence Won’t Be Available in The EU This Year
Apple, Meta Mulling AI Partnership
Amazon’s Alexa To Get AI Update
New Beats Solo Buds Launched In Australia
Android 15 Will Now Turn Off The Screen When The Phone Is Not In Use
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Intelligence Won’t Be Available in The EU This Year
Latest News
/
June 24, 2024
/
Myer’s Shares Climb Over 17% on Premier Deal
Latest News
/
June 24, 2024
/
US Sanctions 12 Kaspersky Execs, Spares CEO
Latest News
/
June 24, 2024
/
Apple, Meta Mulling AI Partnership
Latest News
/
June 24, 2024
/
First Commercial-Centric Loudspeakers Unveiled By Pro Audio Technology
Latest News
/
June 24, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Intelligence Won’t Be Available in The EU This Year
Latest News
/
June 24, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple will not be rolling out some of its latest AI features for consumers within Europe this year citing the...
Read More