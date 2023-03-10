Netflix are rolling out a new feature which lets you customise the size and style of subtitles on your TV devices.

The platform already allows you to customise subtitles in a web browser, but now they’re bringing the functionality to various TV platforms, such as smart TVs, media players and game consoles.

At this point it’s not known if the function will be available on Apple TV (tvOS), as Netflix hold back many features from Apple platforms, such as AirPlay 2, interactive content, top-10 lists and the ad-supported plan.

This update will allow users to choose between three text sizes and three extra styles as well as the traditional one.

Streaming on TV screens – smart TVs, media players and game consoles – represented around 77 per cent of streaming time around the world last year, and subtitles are widely used. Indeed, 50 per cent of Americans enable subtitles.