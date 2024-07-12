Australian retailers would do well to take a closer look at the lead taken by UK consumer electronics retailer Currys which is expanding its store upgrade programme across dozens of more sites.

Currys has 301 stores across the UK and Ireland, and an online presence too. It says that two-thirds of its customers still make in-store purchases rather than through its online platform.

In May, it announced a programme wherein it would reimagine around 90 per cent of the space in 65 stores. This week it said that it would expand that programme across another 50 of its largest stores in the UK. It will therefore take the cumulative number of its stores which will be revamped in 2023-2024 up to 115.

The renovation programme is part of its commitment to “make the customer shopping experience easier” and will see the inclusion of new categories, seasonal showcases, and a focus on “reinvigorating megastore entrance space”.

The new ranges at its store will be available across several categories including health and beauty, pet tech, portable power, and fitness. Its seasonal showcases will include the launch of categories such as BBQs and gardening equipment, back-to-school tech and supplies, and new gifting ranges and services.

Its Swindon, Merry Hill, Brentford and Solihull megastores have all been relaunched, with changes at the remaining locations currently underway.

“The investment in these 50 megastores builds on what we’ve already achieved this year so far, and I can’t wait to hear the feedback from inside and outside of the business on the new categories and seasonal items,” said Matthew Speight, director of stores at Currys.

Microsoft recently revealed a new relationship with Currys that allows Surface customers to get their notebooks repaired with Currys after the retailer became Microsoft’s first official retail repair partner in the UK.

As ChannelNews reported, Currys CEO Alex Baldock recently declared that the retailer is unconcerned about cannibalisation of foot traffic to their stores. Speaking at Shoptalk Europe 2024, Baldock told attendees that in-store staff had shared their concerns that the expansion of its online sales was cannibalising its store sales. They also raised the issue of the effects of a move to generate more revenue from refurbished products and repairs would have an impact on the sale of new products. In response, Baldock said, “We’d much rather cannibalise ourselves than have somebody else do it to us.”