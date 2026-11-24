I like my toast thick, my butter thicker, and my sugar-free marmalade applied in quantities that make the “sugar-free” part feel like a wise decision.

Peanut butter and Vegemite get a run, too.

Whichever jar I reach for, the bread underneath has a job to do.

My loaf of choice is wholemeal sourdough rye, cut by hand to about 2cm thick. It takes longer to brown than ordinary sliced white, which is how I’ve spent years giving it “just another minute” and then spending that minute looking for a knife.

By the time I find one, breakfast occasionally requires scraping.

That’s what drew me to the Cucinetta Digital 2 Slice Toaster. For under A$100 at JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, you get a digital screen that lets you select the type of bread and how brown you want it.

Both settings appear on the display at once. When the next person drops in a couple of slices of soft white, they can see exactly what the resident rye enthusiast has left them in for.

The screen caught my eye, but the second round of toast won me over. Ever put two more slices down on exactly the same setting, only to have them come up several shades darker? The toaster is already hot. The Cucinetta accounts for that residual heat, so I could leave the controls alone and get on with buttering the first lot. That matters when there are four slices to serve and only two slots to put them in.

What I’m after is an even colour across both faces, right out to the edges. With thick sourdough, I also want to hear a crunch when I bite in and still have something chewy in the middle. The 850-watt Cucinetta gets that balance right. A slice with a crisp surface and a bit of give underneath will take a generous spread of butter all the way to the last mouthful. Dry it right through and you’ve made a very large cracker.

Sourdough is my pick, though it pays to cut the slices evenly. Even a toaster with a digital screen can’t do much about a slice that’s doorstop at one end and Melba toast at the other. For classic butter and Vegemite, I’d go for thick-cut white or milk loaf. Brioche deserves a lighter setting because its sugar and butter help it brown quickly. And yesterday’s loaf is worth keeping. With a little less moisture in it, the bread crisps up nicely.

There are defrost and reheat functions, plus one feature I used more than I expected. When the toaster is idle, the LCD doubles as a kitchen clock, complete with a backup battery. I’d have struggled to make a case for buying a toaster with a clock. Now that I can glance at it over breakfast and see precisely how late I am, I rather like it.

Verdict:

Cucinetta is Italian for “kitchenette”, and this is one small appliance I’d happily give bench space to. The controls make sense, the second batch comes out the way you wanted the first one, and the price sits comfortably below Smeg territory. It’s a good Christmas present for anyone particular about their toast. If that happens to be you, I’d leave this review open somewhere conspicuous.

Perhaps the next model will use AI to tell me whether my bread is fresh.

In the meantime, I’d settle for something that tells me where I put the knife.

Rating: 9/10