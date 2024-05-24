The Creative Zen Air SXFI and Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI are the latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and headphones announced by Creative Technology, which allow users to expand their soundstage, while enjoying content across Spotify, YouTube, Netflix and more.

A soundstage is the headphones’ ability to produce sounds that allow the user to perceive width and spaciousness.

These devices come with low latency, Adaptive Hybrid ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, and an Ambient mode.

The company’s Super X-Fi spatial audio has reportedly opened up three-dimensional audio for an enhanced sensory experience.

Paired with the SXFI app, which is available on iOS and Android, Super X-Fi can be personalised to match the user’s exact head and ear shape for better rendition.

The user can switch between Hybrid ANC, Adaptive ANC, and Ambient modes, while low-latency mode makes sure the audio stays synced up, and multipoint connectivity allows the user to seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices.

The Creative Zen Air SXFI has custom-tuned 10mm Neodymium drivers, as well as support for up to 39 hours of playtime with ANC off.

Additionally, it boasts an IPX5 water resistance and wireless charging capabilities.

The Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI on the other hand, has custom-tuned 40mm Neodymium drivers, and support for up to 70 hours of playtime with ANC off.

There’s also a foldable headband design and support for analogue line-in, which offers a range of connectivity options.

Finally, it comes with built-in microphones, complete with ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) for calls and voice commands.

Pricing and availability have yet to be revealed. ChannelNews has reached out.

