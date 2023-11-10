HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Creative Announces Two Pairs Of Earbuds

By | 10 Nov 2023

Creative has unveiled two new pairs of true wireless earbuds, that utilise solid state all-silicon MEMS-based drivers. They are the Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2.

MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) employs microfabrication techniques commonly used in semiconductor production, for tiny, uniform drivers.

The drivers inside the Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2 come from a company called xMEMS, which use piezos and silicon instead of magnets and coils, which are supplemented by 10mm dynamic drivers.

The result is claimed to be more responsive and efficient, and the two Aurvana earbuds use the technology to deliver a wider frequency range between 5Hz and 40kHz.

Both sets support ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with Ambient Mode, using six built-in microphones. They include the LC3 Codec for quality, along with SBC, AAC, AptX and AptX Adaptive, in terms of codec support.

Both have a claimed 24 hours battery life through the case, and feature IPX5 water resistance.

The difference between the two is that the Aurvana Ace 2 has more adaptive ANC, as well as the ability to adjust noise cancellation levels.

Additionally, it has support for Qualcomm aptX Lossless, enabling a CD-like 16bit/44.1kHz playback experience.

The finish is also slightly different between the sets. The Aurvana Ace has a matte black finish with a hint of copper, and the Aurvana Ace 2 has a smoked translucent design, with a copper highlight.

Beginning November 10th, the Aurvana Ace and Aurvana Ace 2 are available for preorder. The Aurvana Ace will cost $129.00 USD, whereas the Aurvana Ace 2 will retail for $149.99 USD. Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.



