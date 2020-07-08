HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > COVID Cuts: Inventor Creates Vacuuming Hair Trimmer

COVID Cuts: Inventor Creates Vacuuming Hair Trimmer

By | 8 Jul 2020
, ,

An engineer in Britain has invented a vacuuming hair trimmer device that makes cleaning up after a haircut easier. Essentially, it comprises clippers attached to the end of a vacuum nozzle.

The inventor Dr Phil Green, who is an assistant professor at the school of mechanical, aerospace, and automotive engineering at Coventry University, told the Daily Mail UK that he came up with the idea when trying to cut his own hair during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Dr Green plans on returning to the barbers to support local business, but says his idea could still prove useful for barbers or other people looking to cut their own hair.

“A barber could use it if they were just cutting someone’s hair with clippers. They wouldn’t need to sweep up afterwards, either,” said Dr Green. “I can’t patent it now because it’s public information. But that also means nobody else can patent it.”

Dr Green was shortlisted for a European Inventor Award in 2019 alongside Richard Palmer for inventing D30, a flexible material that stiffens on impact. D30 has been used in protective clothing and smartphone cases.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Unveil UV Sterilizer With Wireless Charging
Consumer Confidence Continues To Fall As COVID Cases Resurge
CE Distributors: ‘Border Closure Won’t Stop Deliveries’
Samsung’s Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings Point To Recovery
Business Confidence Up 5.7% In June, Led By WA, NSW & QLD
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Announces New High-Power Audio Party Systems
Latest News Portable Speakers Sony
/
July 8, 2020
/
Microsoft Hones In On Android For Dual-Screen Surface Fold
Latest News Microsoft
/
July 8, 2020
/
TikTok Guarded Over Call By Parliament To Be Banned
Communication Content Industry
/
July 8, 2020
/
Motorola Makes Budget 5G Phone Debut
Communication Latest News Motorola
/
July 8, 2020
/
Stylish New LG GX Sound Bar Could Be Coming To Oz
Latest News LG Sound
/
July 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Announces New High-Power Audio Party Systems
Latest News Portable Speakers Sony
/
July 8, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sony has announced three new models in its High-Power Audio Systems range, which are designed to be all-in-one party sound...
Read More