COVID-19: Regional Express, Virgin Australia & Qantas Airways To Share Revenue

Regional Express (Rex), Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways will be coordinating flight schedules and sharing revenue on 10 of Australia’s important regional flight routes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACCC granted the interim authorisation for these activities today, based on the increasingly difficult travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

“This authorisation will help provide certainty for regional flight operators to support services on these routes for those who need to use them,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

However, the airlines will not be able to coordinate to raise prices, with the ACCC ruling that fares must not be higher than those in place on February 1, 2020.

“We hope that this temporary measure will also support airlines’ ability to again compete with each other on the routes once the pandemic crisis has passed,” Sims said.

The routes that will be affected by this allowance are: