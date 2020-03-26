HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Aviation > COVID-19: Regional Express, Virgin Australia & Qantas Airways To Share Revenue

COVID-19: Regional Express, Virgin Australia & Qantas Airways To Share Revenue

By | 26 Mar 2020
, ,

Regional Express (Rex), Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways will be coordinating flight schedules and sharing revenue on 10 of Australia’s important regional flight routes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACCC granted the interim authorisation for these activities today, based on the increasingly difficult travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

“This authorisation will help provide certainty for regional flight operators to support services on these routes for those who need to use them,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

However, the airlines will not be able to coordinate to raise prices, with the ACCC ruling that fares must not be higher than those in place on February 1, 2020.

“We hope that this temporary measure will also support airlines’ ability to again compete with each other on the routes once the pandemic crisis has passed,” Sims said.

The routes that will be affected by this allowance are:

  • Sydney – Wagga Wagga
  • Sydney – Dubbo
  • Sydney – Albury
  • Sydney – Armidale
  • Melbourne – Mildura
  • Adelaide – Port Lincoln
  • Adelaide – Whyalla
  • Adelaide – Kangaroo Island
  • Cairns – Townsville
  • Townsville – Mount Isa
About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Service NSW centre
Government Hiring During Downturn: ‘Thousands Of Jobs’ On Offer
$40million Bauer Takeover Of Pacific Magazines Gets The Go-Ahead
supercheap auto logo
Super Retail Group Cancels Dividend Despite Positive Sales Momentum
Telecoms Industry Ombudsman Opens Urgent Line For At-Risk Consumers & Small Businesses
Centrelink lines with social distancing
Centrelink Lines Longer Than Ever
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Technics Ottava S SC-C50 – Brilliant Sound Networking An Issue
Brands Compact Speakers Hardware
/
March 26, 2020
/
Service NSW centre
Government Hiring During Downturn: ‘Thousands Of Jobs’ On Offer
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 26, 2020
/
Samsung & LG Fly In Engineers To Keep Stock Flowing
Brands Latest News LG
/
March 26, 2020
/
$40million Bauer Takeover Of Pacific Magazines Gets The Go-Ahead
ACCC Latest News Media
/
March 26, 2020
/
JB Hi Fi Closes Stores As Premier Sack 9,000 No Rent To Be Paid
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Industry
/
March 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Technics Ottava S SC-C50 – Brilliant Sound Networking An Issue
Brands Compact Speakers Hardware
/
March 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Panasonic’s Technics brand has an awesome reputation the only problem is that the products made by the Japanese brand have...
Read More