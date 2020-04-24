COVID-19 5G Tower War Now Telco Technicians Threatened With Violence

As Telstra Optus and TPG Vodafone work to roll out 5G anger is still growing around the world including Australia from people who have been branded idiots for suggesting that 5G towers are spreading COVID-19.

In the UK where towers are still being burnt down carrier technicians are being threatened as they work.

Claims about any link have been branded complete rubbish by scientists.

People branded lunatics by leading scientists have burnt towers down across the UK while in Australia celebrities are getting in on the act in an effort to generate publicity.

New South Wales Labor politician Penny Sharpe claims that she was told several stories about the supposed radiation dangers of 5G.

She has been told that the roll out of new towers in Australia was connected to the coronavirus.

In early April, Ms Sharpe tweeted about the trend. “Stop it. It’s not sensible. It’s not helpful,” she wrote.

Now technicians are being threatened with violence “We’ve actually had cases where people have been threatened with being stabbed, threatened with physical violence and in some cases actually threatened with murder,” says Andy Kerr, deputy general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

CWU represents nearly 40,000 telecoms engineers.

Andy says most aren’t even working on 5G – they’re maintaining the network and playing “a crucial role”.

“Scientists say 5G and the coronavirus are completely different things – as different as chalk and cheese – so you can’t get the virus by using 5G.

“They also say 5G can’t impact your immune system and make you more susceptible because the radio waves being used aren’t strong enough to damage your cells, body or immune system.”

Carrier executives have responded claiming that there is no way that 5G is in any way connected to the coronavirus pandemic and that the claims have no basis in fact.

A joint UK carrier statement “Not only are these claims baseless, they are harmful for the people and businesses that rely on the continuity of our services. They have also led to the abuse of our engineers and, in some cases, prevented essential network maintenance taking place,” the mobile network operators said in the statement.

Many social media and internet platforms have already taken some steps to stem the spread of misinformation surrounding coronavirus, banning content that references fake treatments and cures and highlighting reliable information in search and in feeds.

But conspiracy theories such as the false 5G connection have fallen into a grey area.