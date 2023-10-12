HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Could Intel’s Next CPU Take On AMD?

Could Intel’s Next CPU Take On AMD?

By | 12 Oct 2023

With the Intel Raptor Lake refresh coming up, a leak has surfaced sharing some official benchmarks from Intel. With the new updates, Intel’s i9-14900K could be a major competitor for AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D. 

The leak appears to showcase the Core i9 against AMD’s Ryzen in a total of 25 games. The chips were tested at 1080p on high settings to ensure the CPU does majority of the work while the GPU assists.  

Intel’s chip won 14 tests, whereas AMD’s won in 10. One test resulted in a tie between the two. Intel was not picky on game titles, but some that it excelled in were ‘Ashes of the Singularity,’ ‘Starfield,’ and ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.’ 

Whereas AMD was the top player in titles like ‘Fortnite,’ ‘League of Legends,’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077.’ 

For the Core i9-14900K, it is tipped to come with 24 cores, (8 performance, 16 efficiency), and 32 threads. The boost clock speed is expected to be at 6GHz, with a max power draw of 253W.  

Compared to the Core i9, the Ryzen has 16 cores, 32 threads, a max clock speed of 5.7GHz, and a lower max power draw of 162W. The Core i9 is 2.5x faster than the Ryzen 9. 

Pricing and availability for the Core i9 is yet to be announced, however the Ryzen 9 can be purchased for around $999.00 in Australia.  



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Google’s Chromebook Plus Laptops Gain Webcams
ASUS Takes Over Intel Product Lines
Intel Slapped With $622 Million Fine
ASUS To Launch Hot New Liquid Cooling Graphics Card
Intel Upgrades Thunderbolt 5 Interface
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Reveals Gaming INZONE Buds & Headset
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super-Telephoto Lens
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
World Rugby To Adopt Smart Mouth Guards
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
Canon Releases New Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
Bowers & Wilkins Launches Special McLaren Wireless Speaker
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Reveals Gaming INZONE Buds & Headset
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony has introduced the new INZONE Buds and Headset, which are designed via the partnership between the electronics giant and...
Read More