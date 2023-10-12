With the Intel Raptor Lake refresh coming up, a leak has surfaced sharing some official benchmarks from Intel. With the new updates, Intel’s i9-14900K could be a major competitor for AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

The leak appears to showcase the Core i9 against AMD’s Ryzen in a total of 25 games. The chips were tested at 1080p on high settings to ensure the CPU does majority of the work while the GPU assists.

Intel’s chip won 14 tests, whereas AMD’s won in 10. One test resulted in a tie between the two. Intel was not picky on game titles, but some that it excelled in were ‘Ashes of the Singularity,’ ‘Starfield,’ and ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.’

Whereas AMD was the top player in titles like ‘Fortnite,’ ‘League of Legends,’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077.’

For the Core i9-14900K, it is tipped to come with 24 cores, (8 performance, 16 efficiency), and 32 threads. The boost clock speed is expected to be at 6GHz, with a max power draw of 253W.

Compared to the Core i9, the Ryzen has 16 cores, 32 threads, a max clock speed of 5.7GHz, and a lower max power draw of 162W. The Core i9 is 2.5x faster than the Ryzen 9.

Pricing and availability for the Core i9 is yet to be announced, however the Ryzen 9 can be purchased for around $999.00 in Australia.