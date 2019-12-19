Corsair Snaps Up Custom-Controller Company

On the heels of the PS4 Back Attachment release, Corsair has stepped up their game in the gaming-peripheral market with the acquisition of high-end gaming-controller manufacturer, SCUF Gaming.

Following the acquisition of gaming brands such as Origin PC and streaming, accessory maker Elgato, Corsair has been on a gaming-company shopping spree.

The size of the deal, while not released, is sure to make a significant impact on Corsair in 2020, with the final agreement expected by the New Year.

Beginning its life as a customisable gamepad manufacturer in 2011, SCUF Gaming has evolved to cover almost every imaginable button combination to improve your gaming ability.

The company owns over a hundred different patents designed to improve traditional controllers from their initial design.

Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of Corsair, describes SCUF as a leader in the performance controller market, labelling them ‘a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals’.

Duncan Ironmonger, Founder and CEO of SCUF Gaming, said the company is looking forward to leveraging ‘the operational scale and network’ of Corsair ‘to help us bring our innovation to even more gamers’.

Corsair is hoping to better compete with the likes of Razer and Logitech, which recently purchased peripheral gaming company Astro.

With CES 2020 just around the corner, perhaps we may even see a preview of what’s to come from the team-up between SCUF Gaming and Corsair.