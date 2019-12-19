HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Corsair Snaps Up Custom-Controller Company

Corsair Snaps Up Custom-Controller Company

By | 19 Dec 2019
, , , , , , ,

On the heels of the PS4 Back Attachment release, Corsair has stepped up their game in the gaming-peripheral market with the acquisition of high-end gaming-controller manufacturer, SCUF Gaming.

Following the acquisition of gaming brands such as Origin PC and streaming, accessory maker Elgato, Corsair has been on a gaming-company shopping spree.

The size of the deal, while not released, is sure to make a significant impact on Corsair in 2020, with the final agreement expected by the New Year.

Beginning its life as a customisable gamepad manufacturer in 2011, SCUF Gaming has evolved to cover almost every imaginable button combination to improve your gaming ability.

The company owns over a hundred different patents designed to improve traditional controllers from their initial design.

Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of Corsair, describes SCUF as a leader in the performance controller market, labelling them ‘a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals’.

Duncan Ironmonger, Founder and CEO of SCUF Gaming, said the company is looking forward to leveraging ‘the operational scale and network’ of Corsair ‘to help us bring our innovation to even more gamers’.

Corsair is hoping to better compete with the likes of Razer and Logitech, which recently purchased peripheral gaming company Astro.

With CES 2020 just around the corner, perhaps we may even see a preview of what’s to come from the team-up between SCUF Gaming and Corsair.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
$200 Logitech 4K Webcam For Apple Pro Display XDR
LG 5G Flip Screen Smartphone Takes Out Top Award
ALDI Turns Wednesday Black With 58-inch Bauhn 4K TV
Logitech Launch Gaming Kit For Disabled Gamers
Logitech’s Advanced User Keyboard Set For Oz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

2019 – 2020 Best Awards Have Been Announced. Who Has The Best Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker?
Accessories FitBit Garmin
/
December 19, 2019
/
2019 – 2020 Best Awards Have Been Announced. Who Has The Best Tablet?
Apple Brands Communication
/
December 19, 2019
/
Best of Best Awards Winners Announced: Who’s Smart Home Ecosystem Is Best?
Amazon Amazon Alexa Automation
/
December 19, 2019
/
Who Has The Greatest TV? Best Of Best SmartHouse Awards Announced
4K TV 8K TV Android
/
December 19, 2019
/
US Brands Apple, Google, Amazon Cuddle Up In Connected Home
Accessories Amazon Amazon Alexa
/
December 19, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

2019 – 2020 Best Awards Have Been Announced. Who Has The Best Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker?
Accessories FitBit Garmin
/
December 19, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
The 2019/20 SmartHouse Best of Best Awards have been announced and in the highly competitive premium smartwatch and fitness tracker...
Read More