HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Coronavirus, Online Gaming Booming,Cloud Services Crash

Coronavirus, Online Gaming Booming,Cloud Services Crash

By | 18 Mar 2020

Online gaming is booming with cloud-based services collapsing as work at home employees jump online during the day.

Nintendo’s online service that allows gamers to play online went down across the globe yesterday and Xbox Live is struggling to log subscribers on due to the Coronavirus generating abnormal access patterns.

According to a live outage map from downdetector.com, the majority of the reports are stemming from users in Europe.

Yesterday thousands of users of Xbox Live reported being unable to properly use the service due to errors with sign in or the matching-making process that pairs them with another player.

Last night Nintendo acknowledged that many of its systems were temporarily down, including its eShop where customers can buy games and other downloadable content.

‘Unfortunately, we’re having some issues with our network services. We’re looking to rectify the situation as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,’ the company wrote in a tweet.

The most reported problem seems to be with signing in which would make it impossible to use most of Nintendo’s services

It’s unclear what exactly is causing the issue, but the outage comes as many across the world are told to stay indoors due to an ongoing pandemic of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Similar outages have also affected the platforms of major gaming companies like Xbox which went down earlier this week.

In a statement Microsoft’s Xbox Support told users: ‘We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating.’

The glut of people using online services is also affecting carriers around the world, Telstra services have slowed and in the UK carriers such as O2 and Vodafone struggling to deliver services.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Online Demand Bright Spot For Coronavirus-Hit Game Industry
PlayStation 2 Celebrates 20 Years Of Gaming Excellence
Mounting Calls To Overhaul Media & Gaming Classifications
Mario Kart Tour Adds Real-Time Multiplayer Mode
Xbox One Pads Coming In Phantom Magenta, Arctic Camo
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tech Looks On The Bright Side As COVID19 Boosts Service Demands
Brands Communication Content
/
March 18, 2020
/
packed Woolworths store
Coles & Woolies Enforce 2-Pack Limit On Most Items
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 18, 2020
/
NBN, The Beers Are On You, Bevan
Brands Communication Content
/
March 18, 2020
/
Samsung is the world leader in soundbars.
Samsung #1 In Soundbars
Display Latest News QLED
/
March 18, 2020
/
Coronavirus Spurs Aussie Demand For Speedier NBN
Brands Communication Content
/
March 18, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tech Looks On The Bright Side As COVID19 Boosts Service Demands
Brands Communication Content
/
March 18, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO/SYDNEY: Shares in major technology companies may have tanked for the moment, along with the rest of the stockmarket...
Read More