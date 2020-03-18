Coronavirus, Online Gaming Booming,Cloud Services Crash

Online gaming is booming with cloud-based services collapsing as work at home employees jump online during the day.

Nintendo’s online service that allows gamers to play online went down across the globe yesterday and Xbox Live is struggling to log subscribers on due to the Coronavirus generating abnormal access patterns.

According to a live outage map from downdetector.com, the majority of the reports are stemming from users in Europe.

Yesterday thousands of users of Xbox Live reported being unable to properly use the service due to errors with sign in or the matching-making process that pairs them with another player.

Last night Nintendo acknowledged that many of its systems were temporarily down, including its eShop where customers can buy games and other downloadable content.

‘Unfortunately, we’re having some issues with our network services. We’re looking to rectify the situation as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,’ the company wrote in a tweet.

The most reported problem seems to be with signing in which would make it impossible to use most of Nintendo’s services

It’s unclear what exactly is causing the issue, but the outage comes as many across the world are told to stay indoors due to an ongoing pandemic of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Similar outages have also affected the platforms of major gaming companies like Xbox which went down earlier this week.

In a statement Microsoft’s Xbox Support told users: ‘We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating.’

The glut of people using online services is also affecting carriers around the world, Telstra services have slowed and in the UK carriers such as O2 and Vodafone struggling to deliver services.