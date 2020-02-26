Coronavirus: Computex 2020 Still On, Says Organiser

Despite the coronavirus threat, the world’s biggest technology show, Computex, will go ahead as normal in Taiwan this June.

A statement on the Computex website written by the president and CEO of Taiwan’s External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), which is responsible for the event, said Taiwan’s “stringent measures” had been “extremely effective” in protecting the health and safety of the public.

The statement concluded by “warmly welcoming” international visitors to Taiwan and assuring them that their “experience at Taiwan Trade Shows will be safe, secure, productive and enjoyable.”

Computex is the biggest annual trade event on the ICT (information and communications technology) and IoT (internet of things) industry calendar. Key exhibitors to attend in 2019 included Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. This year’s event will be held from June 2 to June 6.

The full statement from TAITRA president and CEO Walter M.S. Yeh reads:

Dear International Visitors and Exhibitors,

On behalf of TAITRA, I wish to express my deepest sympathy, concern and support to those affected by the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new epidemic has caused serious harm to global and domestic MICE industries and tourism in Asia. However, Taiwan has been extremely effective in protecting the public through the stringent measures that have been implemented, and TAITRA will continue to monitor closely all developments and keep international visitors to Taiwan very well-informed.

In responding to this situation, we consider our clients’ health and safety to be our highest priority and will enforce every available measure to ensure that the maximum levels of hygiene and sanitation are maintained, including: All personnel and visitors are advised to wear face masks and check for signs of fever with infrared temperature sensors and forehead thermometers; medical staff are stationed on each floor of the exhibition halls; and hand sanitizers are available in all public areas. International visitors can be further reassured that TAITRA conducts all events in full and strict compliance with health and safety regulations, and will continue to provide frequent updates on developments. Our overseas branch offices will help with any inquiries as well. Please refer to our official website www.taitra.org.tw to locate offices in your country or nearby.

In order to optimize your benefits when visiting Taiwan International Trade Shows (www.taiwantradeshows.com.tw) organized by TAITRA, we are providing even greater value-added services for international visitors and exhibitors, including: more travel incentives for international buyers; integrated online-offline services, such as on-site, one-on-one procurement meetings; live streaming for new product launches; online procurement meetings; and simultaneous online exhibitions for those who are not able to attend shows due to possible travel bans or flight issues.

Despite the challenging circumstances we are all currently facing, President and CEO of TAITRA I warmly welcome you to visit Taiwan. You can rest assured and be absolutely confident that your experience at Taiwan Trade Shows will be safe, secure, productive and enjoyable.