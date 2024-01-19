HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Corning Debuts Gorilla Armor On Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

19 Jan 2024

Samsung has recently unveiled its new Galaxy S24 series, packed with several upgrades to include AI features. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a titanium frame, and Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Armor.

Samsung and Corning have been partners in the industry for over 50 years, and with the latest Gorilla Armor, Corning is parting ways with the ‘Glass’ in the moniker.

Corning claims the armour is different to other smartphone cover materials, with the panel made from up to 25% pre-consumer recycled content. Samsung claims the armour offers durability and visual clarity.

The Gorilla Armor is touted to reduce reflections by up to 75%, for enhanced readability, and minimal screen reflections.

According to Corning, during testing, the Gorilla Armor showed “superior results” when compared to aluminosilicate cover glasses.

The company has also developed a new Scratch Bot Lab test, to monitor micro scratches caused by daily wear. The Gorilla Armor is said to offer up to 4x the resistance to scratches.



