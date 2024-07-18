A new accessory promises to convert your old Apple Watch into one of Apple’s most iconic products – the iPod.

The tinyPod is developed by Newar, a former Snap designer, and has a case with a click wheel that controls the watch’s Digital Crown.

The accessory doesn’t reduce the Watch only to its music functionality. It also works with everything else in watchOS, and will allow you to check emails and messages, make phone calls and scroll through some of the other apps on the Watch.

The A$118 tinyPod is compatible with Apple Watch models in Series 4 through 9, including the Apple Watch SE.

The 41/40mm and 45/44mm Apple Watches have separate tinyPods. Another 49mm version for the Apple Watch Ultra is also available for A$133.

The cheapest version of the case is the tinyPod lite, which is priced at A$44.59, but does not have the click wheel.

That click wheel syncs its movement with Apple Watch’s Digital Crown via “carefully mechanized components inside” that make “direct rotation contact with your Apple Watch crown.”

Anywhere on watchOS that allows you to scroll with the crown will be scrollable with the tinyPod click wheel.

The tinyPod website claims that the accessory can support multi-day battery life by turning off the watch’s wrist detection. The device is already available for pre-order from its website, with shipping expected to commence over the coming weeks.