HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Convert Your Old Apple Watch Into An iPod With This Accessory

Convert Your Old Apple Watch Into An iPod With This Accessory

By | 18 Jul 2024
tinypod

A new accessory promises to convert your old Apple Watch into one of Apple’s most iconic products – the iPod.

The tinyPod is developed by Newar, a former Snap designer, and has a case with a click wheel that controls the watch’s Digital Crown.

The accessory doesn’t reduce the Watch only to its music functionality. It also works with everything else in watchOS, and will allow you to check emails and messages, make phone calls and scroll through some of the other apps on the Watch.

The A$118 tinyPod is compatible with Apple Watch models in Series 4 through 9, including the Apple Watch SE.

tinypod

The 41/40mm and 45/44mm Apple Watches have separate tinyPods. Another 49mm version for the Apple Watch Ultra is also available for A$133.

The cheapest version of the case is the tinyPod lite, which is priced at A$44.59, but does not have the click wheel.

That click wheel syncs its movement with Apple Watch’s Digital Crown via “carefully mechanized components inside” that make “direct rotation contact with your Apple Watch crown.”

Anywhere on watchOS that allows you to scroll with the crown will be scrollable with the tinyPod click wheel.

The tinyPod website claims that the accessory can support multi-day battery life by turning off the watch’s wrist detection. The device is already available for pre-order from its website, with shipping expected to commence over the coming weeks.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple iOS 18
iOS 18 Public Betas Released Without Apple Intelligence Features
Apple Backs Down In Fight With Regulators Over Tap-And-Pay Technology
Apple iPhone Users Warned Against Dangerous Spyware Attack
Apple Shanghai store
Apple Aims To Ship 90 Million iPhone 16 Devices This Year
iPhone 16 Pro Models To Get Charging Boost
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Boost Mobile Appoints Former Ambassador As CEO
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
‘Woke’ Management Dumped At Microsoft
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Future Of Former Sound United Still Up In The Air After Key AGM Suddenly Cancelled
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
The Uniden BW3531 4.3” Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt Camera
Uniden Introduces New Range Of Baby Monitors In Oz
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/
Google Pizel 9 phones
Taiwan Regulator Leaks Google Pixel 9 Series Specs
Latest News
/
July 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Boost Mobile Appoints Former Ambassador As CEO
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
They are already one of Australia’s most successful youths focused mobile Companies due to the management they already have in...
Read More