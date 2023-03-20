HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Container Groups Defend $33.6 Billion Dividends

Container Groups Defend $33.6 Billion Dividends

By | 20 Mar 2023

The world’s two biggest container shipping companies have defended plans to shell out a combined A$33.67 billion in dividend payouts to shareholders, despite the period of bolstered profits winding to a close.

Danish shipping giant AP Møller-Maersk and German rival Hapag-Lloyd will both pay more than 33 times the dividends paid in 2019, before the pandemic ushered in a glory period for the industry.

Both companies have also forecast a 70 per cent fall in profits for 2023, resulting in a disconnect that will see the combined payouts to shareholders sit at least 30 per cent higher than total earnings.

Maersk said its proposed dividend of A$16.01 billion was equivalent to 37.5 percent of its underlying profits for 2022 — “fully in line” with its history of payouts that sit between 30 and 50 per cent of earnings.

Hapag-Lloyd’s CFO Mark Frese, said its planned A$17.66 billion would still see the shipping giant maintain a net cash position.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
China Shipped Over 50% Of Large Displays In 2022
Oz Watchdog To Probe Stevedores’ Surging Pandemic Profits
Tug Boat Fight & $170K Deckhand Salary Dispute Set To Hurt CE Industry If Not Settled
CE & Appliance Distributors To Get Supply Chain Help From Microsoft
Freight Rates Set To Fall Significantly
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Fire TV Can Now Stream Audio Directly To Hearing Aids
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Dollar At Risk Of Falling Below US60c, Warns CBA
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Sky News Australia Launches 24/7 Channel With Samsung TV Plus
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
Samsung Launches Camera Grip, Slim Tripod Accessories
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Fire TV Can Now Stream Audio Directly To Hearing Aids
Latest News
/
March 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Hearing aid manufacturer Cochlear has announced a new feature that will allow audio to be streamed directly from compatible Amazon...
Read More