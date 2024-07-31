HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Consumers Losing Faith In Google Search, Study Reveals

Consumers Losing Faith In Google Search, Study Reveals

By | 31 Jul 2024

The patience of people using Google searches to learn more about finance is being sorely tested, according to research conducted by finance website WalletHub.

The company “evaluated popular credit card and banking terms searched by consumers to see if Google is really returning the best results”.

It also conducted a nationally-representative survey to see how consumers felt about Google searches.

“Lots of consumers start their research for the best financial products on Google, which makes the quality of Google’s results extremely important to people’s financial wellbeing,” WalletHub said.

A ChannelNews search on “best credit cards”.

Only four in 10 Google searches (41%) in the study met the needs of the user’s intended query.

The testing found that in more than a third of searches (34%) the only results shown in the top 10 were from advertisers.

It found 58% of the relevant search results that only display advertiser products “are not transparent about doing so”.

“We assessed whether the top results are sufficiently transparent with consumers about their advertiser status. If they disclosed this in the top part of the page, in a font that is not considered fine print, and avoided using vague language (such as “may receive compensation”) when showing only advertiser products, they were considered to be transparent.”

The survey found that:

  • 84% of people would prefer better results from less well-known brands over worse results from more well-known brands;
  • 71% of people wish Google had more competition;
  • 65% of people think there are “too many” or “way too many” ads on Google search results pages;
  • 71% of people think Google unfairly favours its own products and services in search results;
  • 84% of people wish there were more independent websites in Google’s search results;
  • 75% of people think Google has a bias toward big brands;
  • 87% of people expect Google to show the best result first;
  • 66% of people think Google shows too many ads, while 32% think it shows too many irrelevant results, and;
  • 63% of people think that Google search results were better last year.


About Post Author
,
You may also like
OpenAI Targets Rival Google With New Search Competitor
Apple, Google, Meta Face EU Non-Compliance Investigations
Apple Says Google Search Deal Unavoidable
Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Claiming Google Stole Song Lyrics
Google Upgrading Search Engine
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Samsung Fold 6 Takes Premium Foldable To A New Level
Latest News
/
July 31, 2024
/
Intel launch locked in ahead of Berlin’s IFA 2024
Latest News
/
July 31, 2024
/
Retailers Breath Easy After Latest Inflation Number, Sales Still A Problem
Latest News
/
July 31, 2024
/
A8 Integrated Amplifier (Image: Supplied by Interdyn)
Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Latest News
/
July 31, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Xero Down, AWS Blamed For Outage
Latest News
/
July 31, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Samsung Fold 6 Takes Premium Foldable To A New Level
Latest News
/
July 31, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
When you hear that Samsung is going to supply Apple with their next generation camera sensors instead of Sony, and...
Read More