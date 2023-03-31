Consumers spent a whopping A$50.5 billion globally on app downloads and in-app purchases during the first three months of 2023, the most shelled out in any three-month period on record.

This is according to data.ai’s Q1 2023 Market Pulse Report, which shows iOS spend grew 4 per cent year-on-year, with spending inside Google Play grew 6 per cent.

iOS is still far ahead, with A$32.3 billion spent, compared to Google Play’s A$18.2 billion.

iOS accounts for 65 per cent of total app store outlay; the figure jumps to 71 per cent for non-gaming apps.

In terms of categories, Games, Entertainment and Social were the largest categories by consumer spend.

Fastest growing app categories were Video Players and Editors, House & Home, and Health & Fitness – up 21 per cent, 21 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively.

Over all, consumers downloaded 38.2 billion apps during the quarter.

On a category basis, Games, Utilities and Photo & Video were the largest by downloads on iOS.

Meanwhile Games, Health & Fitness and Travel had the biggest growth of absolute downloads.

For percentage growth the top performers were Health & Fitness, Navigation and Catalogues

On Google Play, Games,Tools and Entertainment led by downloads, while Games, Productivity, and Education posted the most absolute increase in downloads.

Productivity, Books & Reference and Education displayed respective quarterly growth of 12 per cent, 10 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.