Consumer confidence is up by 1.6 percentage points this week, as households crossed their fingers for a rate pause this afternoon from the RBA.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index jumped to 78.2, however has remained under 80 for five straight week, a streak not seen since the 1990-91 recession.

Consumer confidence is now 15.2 points lower than it was this time a year ago.

“Confidence in financial conditions, particularly current financial conditions, is now trending lower than it was during the initial Covid-19 outbreak, as ongoing inflation and the rapid rise in the cash rate bites household budgets,” ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said.

The lift is purely based on the hope that the Reserve Bank may bring an end to a year of constant rate rises.

Economists are split on the chances of an eleventh-straight rate rise.

Both ANZ and NAB still expect the RBA to hike rates by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent, while CBA and Westpac both expect the RBA to hold.