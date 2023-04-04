HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Consumer Confidence Up, As Households Pray For Rate Pause

Consumer Confidence Up, As Households Pray For Rate Pause

By | 4 Apr 2023

Consumer confidence is up by 1.6 percentage points this week, as households crossed their fingers for a rate pause this afternoon from the RBA.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index jumped to 78.2, however has remained under 80 for five straight week, a streak not seen since the 1990-91 recession.

Consumer confidence is now 15.2 points lower than it was this time a year ago.

“Confidence in financial conditions, particularly current financial conditions, is now trending lower than it was during the initial Covid-19 outbreak, as ongoing inflation and the rapid rise in the cash rate bites household budgets,” ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said.

The lift is purely based on the hope that the Reserve Bank may bring an end to a year of constant rate rises.

Economists are split on the chances of an eleventh-straight rate rise.

Both ANZ and NAB still expect the RBA to hike rates by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent, while CBA and Westpac both expect the RBA to hold.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
OZ Retail Job Vacancies Plunge
BREAKING NEWS: Sound Brand Marshall Sold
EXCLUSIVE: Leading Distributor Gets Out Of Appliances Business After Losses
Good News For Retailers As Inflation Softens, Rate Pause Expected
Latitude Hack Impacted 14 Million Customers, Spanning 18 Years
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Finder Announces More Job Cuts
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
PayPal Targets Aussie Fintech Over ‘PayPool’ Feature
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
EPOS IMPACT 1000 Changes The Game For Office Comms
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
Service NSW Data Breach: Customer Records Exposed
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
Super Retail Group Founder Quits Board
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Finder Announces More Job Cuts
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Financial comparison website Finder has announced a second round of redundancies less than two months after it announced it was...
Read More