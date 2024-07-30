A DIY kit for older two-chip Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) consoles will soon be available, according to the man who has tipped his heart and soul into the project.

Console modder Voultar (Zach Henson) has built the Edge Enhancer kit, which upgrades the console’s video output, making edges sharper and colours more saturated while also removing unwanted lines from the screen.

SNES consoles started out with two chips, but the digital to analog converter wasn’t able to move quickly enough between different colours. The one-chip models that came later didn’t experience the same issues.

But do a search on buying an old SNES one-chip and you’ll find that a wander down memory lane can cost you anywhere from $125 to $350.

Voultar revealed the concept for the Edge Enhancer in a long YouTube video a few days before Christmas 2023, but since then things went a bit quiet. However, it appears as if the Edge Enhancer is close to release.

On X Voultar pointed a few days ago to a video review of the Edge Enhancer by Macho Nacho Productions. At the time of writing this story it had already been viewed more than 220,000 times.

“Thank you all who stuck around through my illness and all of the setbacks,” Voultar wrote on X. “After a few long years, I’ve finally got my farewell project to the SNES finished!”

Installing the Edge Enhancer is not for the ham-fisted. The console has to be dismantled, soldering is required, as is the removal of the original transistors, capacitors and resistors from the motherboard.

The Macho Nacho review had people wondering whether the DIY kit would require an installation service. Voultar responded two days ago in the YouTube comments sections.

“Hey, everyone. I want to make something very clear in case there’s some confusion. This is NOT an Installation Service only product. This is absolutely a DIY product that will be sold as a DIY product.

“Please understand, there are over 15 variations of the SNES mainboard that all require documentation. I’m writing documentation while receiving consoles so that I can cover everything that you, the DIY installer, will need to know.

“This isn’t easy and it takes a lot of time and a great deal of labor. I can’t answer ‘where does X wire go’ 5,000 times, but I can answer it once in the documentation and that is precisely why I must gather data for installations, first. I hope that clears up any confusion. Otherwise, enjoy!”

As for a release date, Voultar wrote it will be available “soon”.