Serious questions are now being asked as to how Electrolux Home Products went from being the place to work at, to today being on the nose due to scandal, sackings and bullying.

As one person said, “How can a human resources manager sit in a meeting with a CEO who openly bullied people and do nothing about it”.

They were referring to Deb Bowden the former human resources manager at Electrolux Australia who was given a pink slip last week along with CEO John Featherstone following an investigation of complaints and harassment claims made to global management, who monitor a Company ‘Ethics Line’ outside of Australia.

Bowden it appears failed to take action when harassment was taking place according to former direct reports to Featherstone.

Some insiders are also questioning how Featherstone who is still denying that ‘harassment’ complaints were made against him while he was the CEO of Sony Mobile was actually hired.

According to Electrolux insiders he came highly recommended by Pierre Perron President – Directeur Général Electrolux France who happens to have worked with Featherstone at Sony Mobile Communications.

Featherstone worked for Sony Mobile between 2011 and 2019 while Perron worked for the Sony subsidary between 2011 and 2015.

What’s not been confirmed is claims that Featherstone was also terminated by Sony Mobile following an investigation into harassment claims.

Lawyers acting for Featherstone claim that he is not aware of any harassment claims during his time at Sony Mobile, despite a former senior executive at the Company claiming to ChannelNews that she and ‘other women’ did lodge a complaint against him when he was running the Australian Sony Mobile subsidiary that was closed down due to poor sales under Featherstone’s management.

Electrolux is an honourable and ethical Company who appear to be the victim of a bad apple, now they are paying the cost with their reputation being questioned in Australia.

Unlike Sony who recently confirmed that they had sacked executives in their Sony Music subsidiary in Australia because of harassment claims, Electrolux have failed to acknowledge that they confronted head on allegations of bullying and harassment by senior management and then took the decision to sack a CEO and head of human resources.

As one of the biggest scandals to hit an appliance brand in Australia unfolds the Companies Communication Manager Mark Goodwin was “On holiday” however the Company did go looking for tame media in the form of Appliance Retailer to make announcements regarding the sackings.

Goodwin who engages in old fashioned selective PR now has a job on his hands trying to repair the reputational damage done at Electrolux as national media pick up the story broken by ChannelNews.

Electrolux has some fine people working for the Company and it is these people who turned to ChannelNews in an effort to expose the actions of senior management.

As one manager said’ “Managers were terrified of where the next Featherstone blow up was going to come from. You could not go to human resources because they were trying to protect their own job and that meant protecting Featherstone”.

Referring to the former Human Resources Manager Deb Dowden they said: “This woman should never be appointed into a human resources role again”.

As the drama with Featherstone was unfolding last week, Electrolux Home Products moved quickly to settle an unfair dismissal case lodged by former sales director Michael Doyle who as acting General Manager prior to the appointment of Featherstone.

Doyle was dumped by Featherstone and ChannelNews understands that the Company didn’t want “their dirty linen washed” in the Federal Court.

Doyle is highly regarded with several employees contacting ChannelNews claiming he should be reappointed into the top job.