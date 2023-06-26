HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CBA Bank Crashes Retailers Hit

CBA Bank Crashes Retailers Hit

By | 26 Jun 2023

Thousands of retailers have been hit after the Commonwealth Bank online system crashed earlier today.

The drama started to unfold at around 8.00am with customers locked out of the CBA NetBank accounts, several customers we spoke to in North System were unable to use tap on their phones to pay for goods.

The Grumpy Baker in Neutral Bay was forced to only take cash which several customers were unable to provide.

“I don’t carry cash anymore” said one customer.

Commonwealth Bank customers found themselves locked out of their accounts and unable to access their money, with the bank still having problems as we wrote this story at 2.45pm.

Tens of thousands of people across the country reported issues according to outage website DownDetector, with app users greeted with an error message stating “current balance unavailable” The ban resorted to new messaging outlining the problems they were having.

Some users reported online that they were having problems, accessing the bank’s financial services arm, CommSec, while others have reported direct debit fails.

The bank has not said what problem caused the crash or why they were unable to quickly move to a backup system.

Some customers were able to get access to their online accounts early this afternoon, but many other are still having problems.

Customers calling the bank’s telephone banking service have been greeted with this pre-recorded message:

The bank has around 15 million customers nationally, and about 7.7 million using its mobile banking app CommBank according to its website.

“We’re aware some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing some our services and we are urgently investigating,” a CommBank spokesman said in a statement.

“Our call centres are experiencing high volumes of customer enquiries at the moment due to this incident and there are longer than usual wait times.

“Instead of waiting, please visit our website at www.commbank.com.au/updates we are providing the latest information available.”



