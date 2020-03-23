HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Coles: ‘There Are Signs Demand Is Beginning To Slow’

By | 23 Mar 2020
Coles

The mad rush of COVID-19 panic buying that has swept Australia may be starting to ease.

“After unprecedented busy times, our stores now have more stock on display for customers and there are signs that the demand is beginning to slow,” a Coles spokesperson told ChannelNews.

Coles has said that this is due to a number of factors, including the purchase limits on numerous items and customers heeding advice to stop hoarding.

Suppliers have played a key role in improving the availability of key products. In addition, Coles said the reduced hours of trade and the government intervention to relax truck curfews have allowed the supermarket chain to restock its shelves more quickly.

Coles also stated that the increased numbers of team members have helped boost supply. The company announced last week that it would be recruiting 5000 casual staff members.

Yesterday, Coles announced it would be donating an additional $1 million in food and household goods a week to the SecondBite and Foodbank charities to help households that are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are already assisting 815,000 people a month, but the need for food relief is skyrocketing at a time when donations of essential food and groceries are reducing,” said Brianna Casey, CEO of Foodbank. “The additional donations from Coles will help ensure Foodbank can bolster its supplies to ensure vulnerable Australians can continue to be assisted.”

