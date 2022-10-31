HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Coles Pressuring Suppliers To Eat Inflation Costs

Coles Pressuring Suppliers To Eat Inflation Costs

By | 31 Oct 2022

Coles is privately appealing to its suppliers to cut costs rather than rise prices, saying it will block any requested price rises that impact the supermarket’s sales.

In a note sent to its suppliers, the supermarket giant warned it won’t be entertaining price rises unless they are justified.

“All businesses will incur impacts to the cost of doing business at some point,” the note reads.

“Every business needs to turn its mind to how it can remove costs from its operations. This is something that Coles continually does and is a fundamental part of our strategy.

“Even where you can substantiate increases to cost of doing business including rising cost of inputs, Coles may not accept your request for a cost increase in full or at all.

“Coles must balance customer needs, Coles value proposition and the competitive environment. Your organisation needs to be continually reviewing how you operate to offset costs.”

Coles supermarket signage in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

A Coles spokesperson separately confirmed that “if there is merit in the request and it’s based on raw material or packaging ­increases for example, we will ­accept it,” adding all requests to hike prices are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

The letter to suppliers noted: “Coles considers that where there have been decreases in commodity input costs for suppliers, these should generally be reflected in cost reductions to Coles.”

Last week, the supermarket posted a rather modest 1.3 per cent leap in revenue for the September quarter.

Coles said food inflation climbed 7.1 per cent during the quarter, following a 4.3 per cent jump in the June quarter. This hike “continued to be driven by bakery, reflecting higher wheat prices, and fresh produce, particularly in fruit such as berries and bananas,” Coles said, noting that ‘fresh inflation’ was 8.8 per cent for the quarter.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Retail Sales Up 17.9%, Big Xmas Spend Tipped
Big W Growth Close to 30% Could Soften This Quarter
Inflation Hits 7.3%, Highest Since 1990
Coles Rides Inflation To Q1 Profits
Woolies Knew About MyDeal’s Security Flaws
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IKEA Sends Cease And Desist Over Furniture Store Horror Game
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:Don’t Profile Transfer Netflix Or Someone Will Pay For It
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
Retail Sales Up 17.9%, Big Xmas Spend Tipped
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
Apple Workers Vote Down Pay Deal, Strikes Tipped
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
Department Store, & Household Spending Drops: ABS
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IKEA Sends Cease And Desist Over Furniture Store Horror Game
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
IKEA has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of a horror game “set in an infinite furniture...
Read More