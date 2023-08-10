Coles has changed the way it delivers to consumers, by buying its first electric delivery van in an effort to head towards reducing emissions.

The EV van, nicknamed ‘Sparky’ is expected to begin with completing 240 orders a week in Flagstone, south of Brisbane.

The company are estimating $170 a week saved on fuel, less emissions than the petrol-powered cousins, and a quieter transport mode.

It claims the van wouldn’t have to “idle” or run the engine when its not in motion to keep groceries at optimal temperatures.

Coles are also looking into the installation of electric fridges for 500 delivery vans, after a trial that took place earlier this year.

“The vans will operate up and down the east coast of Australia and will emit fewer emissions and reduce running costs.”

General Manager of Online Network Growth, James Geddes said ‘Sparky’ is expected to support the ambition the company has to reduce scope 1 & 2 emissions by over 75% by 2030.

“We are proud to introduce our first fully electric vehicle to our fleet of Coles Online delivery vans. Making around 40 deliveries to customers each day, the EV is a quieter, more efficient vehicle that produces fewer emissions than a petrol-powered vehicle.”

The company has also partnered alongside Linfox for the trialing of a new electric powered truck, and partnered with Toll and Nexport to trial an electric yard tractor.