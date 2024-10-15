Leaks about AMD’s new Ryzen processor from a purported factory tour have left tech types scratching their heads about whether an upgrade would be worth it.

It’s predicted Ryzen will announce the 9000X3D lineup on October 25, with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D following a few weeks later.

According to multiple reports, an MSI presentation was leaked after someone took a tour of an MSI factory, and it included information about the new processor lineup.

The China-based MSI manufactures laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, vehicle infotainment and telematics systems, and an EV charger.

“Many gamers are anticipating the 9000X3D lineup, especially because the non-3D Zen 5 failed to move the needle in gaming scenarios,” says Engadget.

“However, according to a new leak … we might not see much of a change going from the 7000X3D to the 9000X3D.”

According to the leak MSI compared the 9000X3D lineup to its non-3D counterparts, as well as to the previous generation of CPUs.

“The gaming tests only included three titles, which is not a lot, but the eight-core Ryzen 9000X3D (presumably the Ryzen 7 9800X3D) was anywhere between 2% and 13% faster in these titles,” Engadget says.

“Far Cry 6 showed the biggest (13% uplift), but in Black Myth: Wukong, the CPU [had] a measly 2% improvement. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D saw even smaller gains ranging from 2% to 11%.”

Folks on Reddit were generally sceptical.

“The best thing about this is that the 7800X3D will be cheaper, so you can get 90% of the performance for 50% the price. Then you can just wait and do a slot in upgrade,” wrote a user.

“7800x3d will last another cycle, I see,” wrote another. “Fine with me, AMD!”

But one commented that if the figures are correct, “That’s a significant jump in ghz over 5700x3d and more freq than 5700x. If they keep allcores high AND ram can be over 6400 1:1 would be a tempting upgrade.”