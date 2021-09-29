HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CNN Restricts OZ Facebook Access

By | 29 Sep 2021

Aussies will now have restricted access on all of Cable News Network (CNN) Facebook pages from today, following a High Court ruling that makes news organisations liable for comments posted by its readers. 

CNN is the first major news outlet to publicly restrict access on its social media pages in the wake of the ruling.

The restriction was a way to safeguard the news organisation from potential lawsuits in the future.

However, Australians on a whole are not going to be affected by the restrictions as CNN is not a widely read publication in the region.  

In August, a Comscore measurement found that less than two million readers originated from Australia out of the company’s 166 million unique users recorded globally. 

In a statement, Facebook said it supported the reform of Australia’s defamation laws and said it provided CNN with features to manage comments which was rejected by the latter who instead chose to restrict access on its social media pages.

 

