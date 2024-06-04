We’ll state the facts as they stand: Qualcomm is racing ahead with its class-leading AI-capable processors for Windows-based PCs. Only a few weeks ago several manufacturers unveiled their range of Copilot Plus PCs backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

At the ongoing 2024 Computex Taipei event, Qualcomm didn’t waste any time promoting its lead in this space. To do so, it enlisted a brilliant video marketing spoof featuring Apple’s former “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Long.

For context, nearly 20 years ago, Long starred in Apple’s “Get a Mac” TV commercials and took on the persona of a Mac guy who would mock the PC guy (actor John Hodgman) for picking up viruses and spyware, or being too focused on work stuff and not having fun creative tools at his disposal.

A few years ago he defected to Intel and now he’s switched sides once again, but this time to bat for a Qualcomm-powered Windows PC.

The skit, which was played on stage during Qualcomm’s “the PC reborn” keynote at Computex, saw Long appear in a brief 30-second video where he was bombarded by a string of annoying macOS notifications and screen alerts which led him to start searching Googling for a Snapdragon-powered PC instead.

“Things change,” jokes Long as he looks straight into the camera, after searching for a Windows on Arm PC following the pop-up notifications in macOS. The pop-ups include warnings about app compatibility, low disk space and battery, among others.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon who took to the stage at the event explained the direction that Qualcomm were headed in this year.

Qualcomm teased its Snapdragon X Elite chips for desktop PCs. Copilot+ laptops are launching later this month, but we might also get Qualcomm-powered desktop PCs or all-in-one form factors.

As Neowin reported, in a slide posted behind Amon (see below an image of that slide), Qualcomm teased multiple PC form factors for its Snapdragon X Elite chips.

Amon stated that the chip will be inside all form factors of PCs. The slide itself showed off tablet designs, along with what looks like a mini-PC, and all-in-one PCs as well.

Amon did not reveal which PC makers will be releasing Snapdragon X Elite PCs with these kinds of form factors, nor did he give any indication of when these PCs may be released.

However, Qualcomm has already started taking orders for a non-laptop Snapdragon X Elite Windows 11 PC. In late May, the company revealed its Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows. This PC, Neowin reports, was created for software developers to make new Windows 11 apps, or port existing ones, so they can run natively on the Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chip.

Qualcomm and Microsoft have both been vocal about their confidence in competing with the MacBook Air, with Microsoft showing off benchmarks and battery life claims. New Copilot Plus PCs, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips, will debut on June 18.