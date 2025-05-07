Windows 11 users frustrated by the clunky switch between the new and classic versions of Outlook will soon get some relief.

Starting mid-May, Microsoft will roll out updates that streamline the experience, allowing users to return to classic Outlook without needing to constantly toggle between the two apps.

Currently, switching requires clicking a toggle in the new Outlook, which many users find inconvenient. With the upcoming update, Microsoft says the new Outlook will simply minimise to the taskbar when users return to the classic version. Notifications and reminders from the minimized app will also pause during that session.

In a bigger change slated for June 2025, Microsoft will remove the need for the toggle entirely. Instead, users will be able to launch the classic Outlook app directly, just like any other program, avoiding the switching process altogether.

The rollout is expected to wrap up by late July 2025.

These updates address long-standing complaints from users who prefer the familiar interface and functionality of classic Outlook. Until now, switching between versions has disrupted workflow, especially for those who rely on features not yet available in the new app.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed whether the new Outlook will fully stop running in the background when minimised or simply enter a low-power state.