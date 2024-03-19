Classé Audio, who have successfully competed against rivals Krell, Mark Levinson, and Spectral, has revealed its new Classé Delta PRE Mk II Preamplifier, which focuses on streaming and high-resolution digital audio.

This device introduces a new upgraded digital front-end to minimise distortion. It’s compatible with a range of high-resolution digital audio formats and from multiple different digital sources, physically connected and streamed.

This is also the first Classé preamplifier to incorporate the HEOS streaming and multiroom platform, which provides the ability to stream music from Amazon Music, TIDAL, Deezer, Pandora and more. Also supported is Airplay 2 and Spotify.

Additionally, the device is Roon Ready and provides DLNA connectivity, which gives flexibility when streaming from a NAS drive, even when the front panel USB-A and back panel USB-B ports are used to connect local music sources.

All popular audiophile music formats are supported including WAV, AIFF, ALAC, FLAC, DSD, and MQA.

See below some more features from the Classé Delta PRE Mk II Preamplifier:

2x XLR & 2x RCA inputs, 2x Phono (MM/MC) inputs.

5x XLR & 5x RCA outputs.

Ethernet, 2x USB, 1x AES/EBU, 3x coaxial & 3x optical digital inputs.

Dual 32bit / 384kHz AKM AK4497EQ DACs running in Differential Mono mode.

Hi-res support up to PCM 384kHz / 32bit, DSD 512 & MQA.

Stream from Spotify, AirPlay 2, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Roon, TIDAL, and more, with HEOS built in.

Selectable frequency, slope, and tone control plus advanced five-band digital-domain parametric EQ. Digital domain tone control with Delta PRE Tilt control.

Digital bypass mode is available to all analogue sources.

Support for mono or stereo subwoofers.

Headphone output.

Optional HDMI board with 4x HDMI inputs & 1x output, 4K support.

Short signal paths minimise signal interference. Custom-made Navcom feet absorb & reduce vibrations.

Front panel touchscreen status and control display.

Dimensions: 17.48-inches x 17.64-inches x 4.72-inches. Net Weight: 13.5kg.

The Classé Delta PRE Mk II is currently available from selected retailers for U$12,000. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.

Additionally, the device will be shown at the Montreal Audio Fest from March 22nd to March 24th.