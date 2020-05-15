Cisco Revenue Hits Bad Patch

SAN FRANCISCO: Cisco has reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings despite revenue dropping some eight percent year on year and steeper than the four percent decline recorded in Q2.

Cisco’s quarterly revenue was US$11.98 billion, but analysts say the results have been skewed by the impact of the coronavirus.

Cisco’s largest segment, infrastructure platforms, which includes networking switches and routers for corporate datacentres, produced $6.43 billion in revenue, down 15 percent.

Cisco CFO Kelly Kramer said the company saw “manufacturing challenges and component constraints,” as the pace of product orders slowed in April.