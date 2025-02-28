Cricut has announced two new versions of its popular crafting machines that can print, cut, and emboss various materials using swappable tools.

The Cricut Maker 4 and Cricut Explore 4 will both be available in Australia starting next month, with the company promising “more materials and tools included, speeds up to two times faster than the previous generation, and an improved user experience.”

Both models come with crafting materials to complete 10 initial projects. The starter pack includes Smart Vinyl, Cardstock, Smart Iron-on, Transfer Tape, and tools such as the Mini Weeder and Light Grip Machine Mat.

The company says that with cutting materials like cardstock and vinyl on a machine mat, both machines offer cutting speeds up to twice as fast as previous models.

There is also a new optical sensor, according to CNET, which it says is aimed at providing more accuracy when cutting printed designs, like stickers or iron-on designs.

The difference between the Explore and Maker, is that the Maker 4 supports a wider variety of cutting tools and pressure options, allowing you to cut leather, fabric and even thin pieces of wood. The Explore 4 can mainly be used to cut thinner materials.

A few years ago, the company limited the number of monthly uploads to its Design Space software by each by introducing a subscription fee which was met with customer backlash. It has since then scrapped those plans.

The latest Circuit Maker 4 and Circuit Explore 4 do not require any subscriptions. However, you can purchase a $9.99 Cricut Access membership if you want access to pre-made designs and projects on the Design Space app

“Cricut Maker 4 and Cricut Explore 4 are designed to give our creative community more of what they’ve been asking for,” said Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut.

“We’ve added even greater value to each machine by including tools and materials to help creatives get started right out of the box. Our new machines coupled with improvements in our Design Space platform will empower everyone to make projects easily for their loved ones.”

The Cricut Maker 4 will be available in Sage colour and the Cricut Explore 4 in Seashell. In Australia, Cricut Explore 4 is priced at $499 and Cricut Maker 4 costs $699, with both machines going on sale on March 14 at retailers including Harvey Norman and Spotlight.