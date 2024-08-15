Home > Latest News > Circle To Search Available In More Galaxy Phones

Circle To Search Available In More Galaxy Phones

By | 15 Aug 2024

Samsung Electronics has revealed that Google’s Circle to Search feature will be available on select Galaxy A Series. 

The search feature will also be on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.

“When Circle to Search is enabled, users can simply circle, highlight or tap anywhere on the screen to select the text, image or video they want to search,” Samsung said.

“Circle to Search has quickly become a fan favourite since launching on the Galaxy S24 series.”

As it expanded to more Galaxy devices, including the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, Circle to Search “has continuously evolved to enhance its usability and intuitiveness”.

New additions include adding full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities. 

Circle to Search. Image: Supplied.

“These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. 

Circle to Search was launched in January.

Earlier this month ChannelNews reported that the Circle to Search technology was in beta testing for a desktop and laptop version.



