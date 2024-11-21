Google is reportedly putting all its eggs into the Android basket, and will migrate Chrome OS fully over to Android.

“Google announced in June 2024 that Chrome OS would start using parts of Android’s tech stack, but we’ve now learned that the merger goes even deeper than previously thought,” Android Authority published.

“The reason for this shift is to better compete with the iPad and also make more effective use of development resources.”

The Android operating system is used in smartphones, TVs, tablets and smartwatches, among other products. Chrome OS is built for laptops – often referred to as Chromebooks.

In 2022 Google revealed ChromeOS Flex for PCs and Macs. “Install Chrome OS Flex on your PCs and Macs so they are secure, boot fast, don’t slow down over time, update automatically in the background and can be managed from the cloud,” the company says.

“While both Android and Chrome OS have seen huge success in different markets, they’ve struggled to compete in one product category where they overlap: tablets,” says Android Authority. “The high-end tablet market is dominated by the Apple iPad, and no matter what Google has tried, it has failed to change that.”

Google is said to working on a multi-year project to fully turn Chrome OS into Android.

“While the term Chromebooks encompasses tablets as well, it’s fair to say that Chrome OS isn’t as suited for tablet use as Android is, at least when it comes to media consumption,” AA says.

“On the flip side, it’s also a fair assessment that Android isn’t as suited for tablet use as Chrome OS is, at least when it comes to productivity. Google has tried to add features to both operating systems to bridge that gap, but even after a bit of convergence, neither platform managed to really eat Apple’s lunch.”

Previously, tipsters have suggested Android and Chrome OS would be merged in one new operating system.

Google is under pressure in the US to “uncouple its Android smartphone operating system from its other products, including search and its Google Play mobile app store, which are now sold as a bundle”, Bloomberg reported yesterday.